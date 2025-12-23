BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ISRAEL SUBJECTS 1,000 PASTORS ₪ TO HUMILIATION RITUAL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
124 views • 1 day ago

Israel Subjects 1000 Pastors To Humiliation Ritual


Israel recently flew 1,000 pastors to the Holy Land to promote its political agenda and pray at the Western Wall. The promotional video produced for the trip feels less like a celebration and more like a choreographed display meant to generate unquestioning support.


Why did these pastors participate? Many believe the Bible commands Christians to support the modern State of Israel—no matter what.


But is that actually what Scripture teaches?


In this episode, we take a closer look at the theology behind this movement and briefly examine whether the Bible truly obligates Christians to “stand with Israel” in the way these pastors assume.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzuyMfz2rwo

israelchristian zionismhumiliation ritualmichael loftonthousand pastors
