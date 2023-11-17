Jeff & Erica - Genocidal Depopulation Vax 15Nov23

The Hidden Human Toll Of Genocidal Depopulaton -- November 15, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on November 15, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQLwwVP3XsxT/

Note: 216 memes (medical, David Dees, mix) at 15-seconds each.