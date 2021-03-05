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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #319: SCOTT BENNETT Author/speaker; Psychological Warfare Analyst 3/4/2021
Patriots In Tune
Patriots In Tune
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#TuneIn2InTune tonight with our special guest, SCOTT BENNETT. Scott Bennett is a U.S. Army Special Operations Officer (11th Psychological Operations Battalion, Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command), and a global psychological warfare-counterterrorism analyst, formerly with defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton. He received a Direct Commission as an Officer, held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information (TS/SCI) security clearance, and worked in the highest levels of international counterterrorism in Washington DC and MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. He has worked at U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Central Command, the State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism, and other government agencies.

He served in the G.W. Bush Administration from 2003 to 2008, and was a Social Science Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation.

ABOUT SCOTT BENNETT:
http://armypsyop.wix.com/scottbennett#!video/cb4d

INFO & LINKS: 2020 Election Fraud Evidece: https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AGyHGfrl7egPOHE&;cid=931E66C8038AC972&id=931E66C8038AC972%2117174&parId=931E66C8038AC972%21727&o=OneUp

Patreon Videos: https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/shellgames
Shell Games With Scott Bennett: http://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/

POWER OF THE COUNTY SHERIFF National Liberty Alliance: https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/the%20county%20sheriff

Media interviews now ON YOUTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo8Xm46s62I#t=771
http://projectcamelotportal.com/video-library/2290-scott-bennett-interview-re-cia-funding-isis

Opened the Patriots In Tune Show with music by Abbey Mae Cook/BlueEyes "NEW FORM": https://rumble.com/ve4gmr-new-form-abbey-cook.html

***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.

PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00​pm EST/4:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00​pm EST/9:00am PST

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