Fighting for Medical Freedom Special Part 1 ~ I just can't wait to be unvaccinated ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's special we will discuss the issues of forced compliance to the vaccination program and their (global Elites / NWO) agenda. We will discuss how you can drive out the vaccines from yourself with ivermectin, and furthermore protect yourself with vitamins and herbs (i.e. natural medicine). Finally we will be sharing episode one of the Truth About Vaccines presents Remedy.
Herbs & Vitamins List one:
- vitamin c
- vitamin D (Sunshine)
- Cilantro
- parsley
- curcumin
- garlic
- capsaicin (Hot Peppers)
- Star Anise
- Onions
- Turmeric
- Nicotine (Tomatoes)
- Tamarind
(https://www.amazon.com/s?k=tamarind&adgrpid=1346902306437471&hvadid=84181781351825&hvbmt=be&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=72152&hvnetw=o&hvqmt=e&hvtargid=kwd-84181731948102%3Aloc-190&hydadcr=26613_11816006)
(https://nuts.com/driedfruit/tamarind/?utm_adgroupid=1235852119660778&utm_adid=77240890328487&utm_matchtype=b&utm_adgroup=DSA-DriedFruit&utm_TargetId=dat-2329040506007878:loc-190&utm_Device=c&utm_msclkid=05b1604e10781327833907c5fe6b9996)
References:
- TTAV: Present Remedy
https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial
- Wellness Kit
https://www.twc.health/pages/roseanne-barr-prep-spike?ref=f1wxrq9s
- Cult of Medic
https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics
- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html