Fighting for Medical Freedom Special Part 1 ~ I just can't wait to be unvaccinated ~
In today's special we will discuss the issues of forced compliance to the vaccination program and their (global Elites / NWO) agenda. We will discuss how you can drive out the vaccines from yourself with ivermectin, and furthermore protect yourself with vitamins and herbs (i.e. natural medicine). Finally we will be sharing episode one of the Truth About Vaccines presents Remedy.


Herbs & Vitamins List one:

- vitamin c

- vitamin D (Sunshine)

- Cilantro

- parsley

- curcumin

- garlic

- capsaicin (Hot Peppers)

- Star Anise

- Onions

- Turmeric

- Nicotine (Tomatoes)

- Tamarind

References:

- TTAV: Present Remedy

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial

- Wellness Kit

    https://www.twc.health/pages/roseanne-barr-prep-spike?ref=f1wxrq9s

- Cult of Medic

  https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

vaccinespropagandatruthvaxxedexposedmedicineremedyunvaxxedsocialhomeopathynaturaltheaboutdistance19covidaerosolized
