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Hiking on Rock Creek Forest, 3-4 miles from DC, from ruins of the US Capitol to, a crucifixion at the White House. - penguinsix, 111821
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0 view • November 19, 2021
Thanks to penguinsix on YouTube for this video. Nice seeing that there's a forest so close to the Whitehouse. Appreciated the views.
Yea, I mean, I saw a guy on a cross and I saw the stone ruins of the US Capitol. But overall it was generally a normal-ish kind of day in Washington D.C. Things started with the Vice President's motorcade zipping down Rock Creek and then I went up to upper NW to see the US Capitol stones, a collection of 'rubbish' from a renovation of the US Capitol in 1959. I then hiked through the beautiful Rock Creek Park to get some lunch (and buy some lunch for a homeless guy too) before arriving at the White House where a guy was tied up to a cross. Because, well, yeah.
Show not tell
——————
PenguinSix is an apolitical guy in a political town who likes to walk a lot. He has hiked over 17,000 miles (27,000kms) in the past six years and is still walking today. He is an American expat who spent the last decade in Hong Kong with his family and is now back in Washington DC, continuing his daily ritual of taking very long hikes around the city catching the sights and sounds of the city while live streaming to share with others. History, culture, life as an expat (with reverse culture shock), and the pitiful Chinese food in Washington DC are regular topics of discussion. Feel free to follow him on other social media accounts such as:
Camera 1: DJI Osmo Pocket 2 — https://amzn.to/3bvGEPn
Camera 2: iPhone 13 Pro -- https://amzn.to/3rnxSrt
Camera 3: Canon 70D -- https://amzn.to/39f0vAB
Shoes: ASCIS Gel Kayano 27
Tracker: Fitbit Charge 4
Winter Jacket: Rothco US Army M-65 Field Jacket. https://amzn.to/2PAxOHC
Miles I walk per day:
Stay at home day: 3-4 miles
Normal day: 4-7 miles
Good hike day: 7-10 miles
Best day: 25 miles
http://www.penguinsix.com/
Twitter @penguinsix https://twitter.com/PenguinSix
Happs @penguinsix http://happs.tv/invite/@Penguinsix
Instagram @penguinsix https://www.instagram.com/penguinsix/
Facebook - PenguinSix https://www.facebook.com/penguinsix
Twitch - @ThePenguinsix https://www.twitch.tv/thepenguinsix
Yea, I mean, I saw a guy on a cross and I saw the stone ruins of the US Capitol. But overall it was generally a normal-ish kind of day in Washington D.C. Things started with the Vice President's motorcade zipping down Rock Creek and then I went up to upper NW to see the US Capitol stones, a collection of 'rubbish' from a renovation of the US Capitol in 1959. I then hiked through the beautiful Rock Creek Park to get some lunch (and buy some lunch for a homeless guy too) before arriving at the White House where a guy was tied up to a cross. Because, well, yeah.
Show not tell
——————
PenguinSix is an apolitical guy in a political town who likes to walk a lot. He has hiked over 17,000 miles (27,000kms) in the past six years and is still walking today. He is an American expat who spent the last decade in Hong Kong with his family and is now back in Washington DC, continuing his daily ritual of taking very long hikes around the city catching the sights and sounds of the city while live streaming to share with others. History, culture, life as an expat (with reverse culture shock), and the pitiful Chinese food in Washington DC are regular topics of discussion. Feel free to follow him on other social media accounts such as:
Camera 1: DJI Osmo Pocket 2 — https://amzn.to/3bvGEPn
Camera 2: iPhone 13 Pro -- https://amzn.to/3rnxSrt
Camera 3: Canon 70D -- https://amzn.to/39f0vAB
Shoes: ASCIS Gel Kayano 27
Tracker: Fitbit Charge 4
Winter Jacket: Rothco US Army M-65 Field Jacket. https://amzn.to/2PAxOHC
Miles I walk per day:
Stay at home day: 3-4 miles
Normal day: 4-7 miles
Good hike day: 7-10 miles
Best day: 25 miles
http://www.penguinsix.com/
Twitter @penguinsix https://twitter.com/PenguinSix
Happs @penguinsix http://happs.tv/invite/@Penguinsix
Instagram @penguinsix https://www.instagram.com/penguinsix/
Facebook - PenguinSix https://www.facebook.com/penguinsix
Twitch - @ThePenguinsix https://www.twitch.tv/thepenguinsix
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