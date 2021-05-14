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Comedy Has Become the Safeguard of Freedom Amid Authoritarian Cancel Culture
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182 views • May 14, 2021
Aaron Berg and Geno Bisconte of https://compoundmedia.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show in-studio to break down how stand-up comedy has become a safeguard to free speech and liberty amid the authoritarian cancel culture infecting society.
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