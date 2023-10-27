Michael Yon: Red Cross aiding Invasion of United States
Red Cross aiding Invasion of United States — I made this video in Lajas Blancas invasion camp in Darien Gap, Panama. Red Cross hands out maps and other aid to invaders.
@Michael_Yon
https://x.com/Michael_Yon/status/1717735545671946575?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.