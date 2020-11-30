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Arizona GOP HEARING on ELECTION FRAUD Highlights part 1
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85 views • November 30, 2020
Arizona GOP HEARING on ELECTION FRAUD Highlights part 1
• Warned about mail-in ballots for 20 years
• Mail-in ballots used as backup when Democrates fell too far behind
• Political career worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America
• Duty of the State Legislature to make sure false results are not certified
• your vote is not as secure as your venmo account
• Warned about mail-in ballots for 20 years
• Mail-in ballots used as backup when Democrates fell too far behind
• Political career worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America
• Duty of the State Legislature to make sure false results are not certified
• your vote is not as secure as your venmo account
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