Alex Rosen DRAGGED OUT of a HRC rally for asking about Bill’s 26 trips to Epstein island!

“Hey Hillary! Why Did Your Husband Visit Epstein Island 26 Times!” – Chaos Erupts as Hillary’s Security DRAGS Brave Man Out of Campaign Event for Demanding Answers Regarding Her Husband’s Relationship with Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein





Crooked Hillary Clinton was hosting a campaign event Friday for the meanest member of Congress, Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX). Lee is running for mayor of Houston. The election will be held on November 7th.





As Gateway Pundit readers know, Lee was caught on audio cruelly cursing out her staff members last week, caught on audio, saying:





“I want you to have a f***n brain.” “Both of y’all f*** ups!” “F***in idiots, serve no G**Damn purpose!” Rep. Lee yelled.





But things got out of hand when Hillary started singing Lee’s praises. One brave man with no regard for his safety decided to challenge the failed presidential candidate and demanded answers regarding her husband Bill’s suspicious relationship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.





The man, Alex Rosen, can be heard screaming, “Hey Hillary! Why did your husband visit Epstein island 26 times!” The rabid Democrat audience responds by drowning him out in boos and jeers. Then they started chanting Lee’s first name.





A handful of Hillary’s goons then shove Rosen to the ground as the crowd continues chanting. The thugs next start dragging him out of the event by his shirt collar.





“Is this really necessary guys?” Rosen asks.





* * *





Alex Rosen: "I was DRAGGED OUT of a Hillary Clinton rally for asking about Bill’s 26 trips to Epstein island!"





@iFightForKids

https://x.com/iFightForKids/status/1717971745146053079?s=20