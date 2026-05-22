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RIGGED: Four Companies Control Everything You Eat w/ AJ Richards
Man in America
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Four corporations control 85% of the beef Americans eat, the national cattle herd is at a 70-year low, and the rancher trying to feed his community can barely stay in business. In this episode, AJ Richards, combat veteran and former USDA slaughterhouse operator, breaks down how the food supply became a control system and how he built a real working alternative. The consumer has the power to turn this around. But that window is closing. Find a farmer near you and start buying direct at https://fromthefarm.org/ , no middlemen, no corporate processors, just real food from real people. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/… Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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