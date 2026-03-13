7 Reasons we are NOT, 1 Reason we ARE in the Last Days 03/13/2026

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So many people wonder if we are heading into the Last Days. What are the signs we can look for to know? Today Pastor Stan shares 7 reasons why he thinks we are not in the Tribulation yet, and not in the last days.
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00:00Intro
04:19Reason 1
06:29Reason 2
07:52Reason 3
15:02Reason 4
17:31Reason 5
22:16Reason 6
27:54Reason 7
28:13Yes