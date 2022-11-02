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Song "Na-na-na" (eigentlich nur eine ausbaufähige Idee) von Michael Hans und Michael Gauger 2005 Music & programming: Michael Hans Words & vox: Michael Gauger recorded in Ins, Switzerland 2005 Video vom November 2022
Background-Film: "South Florida, September 23, 2022" (royalty free), vom Kanal "Will 's dashcam" auf Youtube (danke!)