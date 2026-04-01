The Political War Is...

Iraniana, Part 2: The Two Wars In Iran

* President Trump could crush Iran — so why doesn’t he?

* There are two wars being fought right now in Iran: a military one, which the U.S. is dominating on all fronts; and a political one, which is proving more difficult than the former.

* DJT has a lot to contend with: the MAGA base, the crazy Democrat opposition, the midterms, the economy, the charge that he is too influenced by Israel, and the general repulsion of the American people for anything to do with the Middle East.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (1 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v77xm7w-trump-could-crush-iranso-why-doesnt-he-victor-davis-hanson.html

https://youtu.be/P6K38ueZ6h4