BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Witch feminists ritual aborted fetuses who are now in heaven understand all things while in the womb
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
524 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • Today

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). A doctor died and went to heaven. In heaven, God showed her how he made her in her mother's womb and how he was speaking to her many things while she was a fetus, and as a fetus she had full awareness as a human being and understood everything that was being said. The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist witches' ritual aborted fetuses are all now in heaven growing up. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICE Arrest of U.S. Citizen Christian Cerna Draws Judicial Rebuke Over Tactics

ICE Arrest of U.S. Citizen Christian Cerna Draws Judicial Rebuke Over Tactics

Morgan S. Verity
The Electric Vehicle Mandate Mirage: A Decentralized Reality Check on Supply Chains, Grid Failures and the False Green Promise

The Electric Vehicle Mandate Mirage: A Decentralized Reality Check on Supply Chains, Grid Failures and the False Green Promise

Edison Reed
Putin and Xi deepen strategic alliance as China balances ties with Trump

Putin and Xi deepen strategic alliance as China balances ties with Trump

Cassie B.
&#8220;The Last Semite&#8221; exposes the grand deception behind modern Zionism

“The Last Semite” exposes the grand deception behind modern Zionism

Belle Carter
Israel threatens legal action against New York Times over rape allegations against soldiers

Israel threatens legal action against New York Times over rape allegations against soldiers

Patrick Lewis
Foreclosure crisis deepens: U.S. homeowners face mounting financial pressure as defaults surge for eighth straight month

Foreclosure crisis deepens: U.S. homeowners face mounting financial pressure as defaults surge for eighth straight month

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy