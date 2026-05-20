Witch feminists ritual aborted fetuses who are now in heaven understand all things while in the womb

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). A doctor died and went to heaven. In heaven, God showed her how he made her in her mother's womb and how he was speaking to her many things while she was a fetus, and as a fetus she had full awareness as a human being and understood everything that was being said. The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist witches' ritual aborted fetuses are all now in heaven growing up. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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