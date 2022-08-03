Are we Going to War with China?

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Stan Johnson at The Prophecy Club
August 3, 2022
Today we are taking a look at news headlines concerning China as well as prophecies given to God’s people concerning war with China. Will we face a War with China soon? China has started moving nuclear missiles near Taiwan, which can reach the United States. China is also surrounding Taiwan for massive invasion “rehearsal drills”.
00:00 - Expectancies of War
11:59 - The Distraction Dream
20:00 - FastGap & FasTrack
21:18 - Berkey Water System
21:58 – CornerstoneAssetMetals
22:15 - EMP Shield
23:26 - Joseph’s Kitchen
25:54 - Prophecy Club App
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