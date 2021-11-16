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«Νηστεία των Χριστουγέννων - Πόλεμος κατά του διαβόλου» Δημήτριος Παπαγιαννόπουλος 15.11.2021
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238 views • November 16, 2021
Ομιλία μετά την Ιερά Ακολουθία που τελέσαμε ζωντανά στο Κανάλι στις 15 Νοεμβρίου 2021 (έναρξη νηστείας των Χριστουγέννων). Με θέμα την περίοδο της Αγίας Νηστείας και το ότι ο Θεός μας θέλει «ανθρώπους» (άνω θρώσκοντες = να κοιτάμε ψηλά) ενώ οι κυβερνητάδες μας θέλουν σαν τα γουρούνια, να κοιτάμε κάτω τις απολάυσεις και τις ηδονές και να μας οδηγούν στο σφαγείο χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνουμε.!!
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