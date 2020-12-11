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5G вышки с платой (COVID-19). 5G-Türme mit Platin (COVID-19)
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351 views • December 11, 2020
2020.05.14
Это видео многократно удалялось на YouTube. Сейчас его там не найти. Рабочий показывает электронные платы вышек 5G с надписью "COV19" (COVID19). Делайте выводы...
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This video has been deleted many times on YouTube. It cannot be found there now. A worker shows the electronic boards of the 5G towers labelled "COV19" (COVID19). Draw conclusions...
Это видео многократно удалялось на YouTube. Сейчас его там не найти. Рабочий показывает электронные платы вышек 5G с надписью "COV19" (COVID19). Делайте выводы...
___________________________________________________________
This video has been deleted many times on YouTube. It cannot be found there now. A worker shows the electronic boards of the 5G towers labelled "COV19" (COVID19). Draw conclusions...
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