New Florida Bill Would Restrict Use of Gender Pronouns in Schools
On Tuesday, a bill was filed in the Florida House of Representatives that would restrict the use of preferred gender pronouns in schools.
According to the online filing, House Bill 1223 would require schools to adopt policies that support the notion that "a person's sex is an immutable biological trait."
🔗 Full Article
https://www.wesh.com/article/florida-bill-pronouns-schools/43123080?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.