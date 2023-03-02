Create New Account
New Florida Bill Would Restrict Use of Gender Pronouns in Schools
Puretrauma357
On Tuesday, a bill was filed in the Florida House of Representatives that would restrict the use of preferred gender pronouns in schools.


According to the online filing, House Bill 1223 would require schools to adopt policies that support the notion that "a person's sex is an immutable biological trait."


https://www.wesh.com/article/florida-bill-pronouns-schools/43123080?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral

