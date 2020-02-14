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COVID-19 "It's NOT a Natural Disaster!" - More on Fang Bin's disappearance: Brief...
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201 views • February 14, 2020
We MUST pay attention to these disappearances, and demand that China comes clean about them. We CANNOT have this kind of secrecy in our world, and China MUST either produce both of these brave, compassionate people, or at the very least, admit responsibility for their disappearance.
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