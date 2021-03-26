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Biden's first press conference was a 'whole lot worse' than most media will tell you
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110 views • March 26, 2021
Sky News host Chris Kenny says US President Joe Biden's first press conference was "a whole lot worse than most of the media would like to tell you".
"Since the press conference, pictures have emerged of cheat notes the president had on hand, some noting key issues and facts, and another one with photos of the journalists, their names, and numbers; presumably the order in which their questions would be asked," he said.
"But this didn't seem to help much. This, ladies and gentlemen, is the leader of the free world. I hope you feel secure. I think he needs to be robust and sharp. And this is alarming.
"But Biden, incredibly, suggests he might be a candidate again in 2024. Surely he jests."
Mr Kenny said just because "you're glad Trump is gone" doesn't mean "you have to cheer for Biden".
"These are dangerous times. With a pandemic still going, China belligerent and aggressive, economic uncertainty worldwide; we need strong leadership from the US," he said.
"And surely there is nobody in the US, Australia, or any other liberal democracy who could draw any comfort from that performance – except for Vice President Kamala Harris, I guess."
"Since the press conference, pictures have emerged of cheat notes the president had on hand, some noting key issues and facts, and another one with photos of the journalists, their names, and numbers; presumably the order in which their questions would be asked," he said.
"But this didn't seem to help much. This, ladies and gentlemen, is the leader of the free world. I hope you feel secure. I think he needs to be robust and sharp. And this is alarming.
"But Biden, incredibly, suggests he might be a candidate again in 2024. Surely he jests."
Mr Kenny said just because "you're glad Trump is gone" doesn't mean "you have to cheer for Biden".
"These are dangerous times. With a pandemic still going, China belligerent and aggressive, economic uncertainty worldwide; we need strong leadership from the US," he said.
"And surely there is nobody in the US, Australia, or any other liberal democracy who could draw any comfort from that performance – except for Vice President Kamala Harris, I guess."
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