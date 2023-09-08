9/11 GENEration of Serpents Vipers 23 & Me. Silverstien Trump Netanyahu. Matthew 23:32 33

I pray you're all doing well. I'll be uploading random 911 content just to have it available to all who desire to view them or save or research.... But above all, remember that Jesus Christ is Truth! and w/o his Holy Spirit you will be deceived...period! His grace and peace be with you all!





God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





Other Channels:





Many Fish

https://www.youtube.com/@wtfwu1/videos

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https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos

Many Fish

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manyfish/videos?page=1

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505





e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com





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