Heads Will Roll Over Coronavirus Deception

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Its gonna be the Chinese Century come hell or high water. And It couldn't have been telegraphed any clearer.
And here we are facing the threat of an 18 month shutdown which would fuel an unemployment rate that could make the Great Depression look like a walk in the park. Regardless of our convoluted situation, the Chinese turned their economic engine back on while the world chokes on a silent wave of their Communist propaganda filtered through think tanks and eventually the mockingbird media. Forcing freedom to come to a temporary stand still in the wake of the Chinese stranglehold on the availability of common medicine.
And while the silent majority is away the DC rats will play. Now those that would never waste a crisis rear their ugly heads.
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