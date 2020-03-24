Coronavirus Treatments BANNED From YouTube! My Video Censored! We Must Support Brighteon!

Thank you everyone who is sticking by for support and having my back. I will not repost or appeal, because It only encourages the opportunity to seek out alternative websites.PLAYLIST ON SUBJECT:THE VIDEO:SUPPORT BRIGHTEON (Owned By Health Ranger):**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed!**#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #newsTags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatmentFAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.