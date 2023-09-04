Create New Account
In a big setback to Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kyiv has made a rare admission about losing six pilots in a double helicopter crash.
perception is reality
In a big setback to Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kyiv has made a rare admission about losing six pilots in a double helicopter crash. The incident took place on Aug 30, reportedly in Kramatorsk. Ukraine's military said that the crash took place as the choppers carried out combat missions in Bakhmut.

