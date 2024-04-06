Intro track for the EP Small Red Pills 1 (easy to swallow). See us also on Bandcamp!





A100 Super Life Great Ride (intro):



is this an A100 super world

what's this feeling like you hurled

what do you see in your adulthood

thumbs down bad or thumbs up good

it is not what you were sold

it is not like they all told

scratch the surface it ain't gold

did you get what you were promised when you enrolled

this is not a burger it's just some mold

hit me now

an A100 super life

out the gate in debt ain't right

ignore your own health for spite

you can't get out try as you might

regardless of age you're obliged to fight

hit me now

depopulation

weather manipulation

psychological operations

endocrine disruption

sold out politicians

nanobot vaccination

sky laser assassination

an A100 super life great ride

break on through to the other side