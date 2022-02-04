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Will the Freedom Convoy's Surprise Move Force Justin Trudeau to Respond DM CLIPS Rubin Report
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1092 views • February 04, 2022
Rubin Report.
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the freedom convoy causing more headaches for Justin Trudeau. The truckers of the freedom convoy have now formed a trucker blockade at the Alberta border crossing to protest vaccine mandates. Will Justin Trudeau give in to their demands?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9rBpivVaPE
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the freedom convoy causing more headaches for Justin Trudeau. The truckers of the freedom convoy have now formed a trucker blockade at the Alberta border crossing to protest vaccine mandates. Will Justin Trudeau give in to their demands?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9rBpivVaPE
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