© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G is a weapon and the vaccines are the means to deliver it. Plain and simple. We know this its just a matter of sharing the information to reach millions. Watch this video, subscribe.
Follow
2
Share
Report
283 views • April 18, 2022
5G is a weapon and the vaccines are the means to deliver it. Plain and simple. We know this its just a matter of sharing the information to reach millions. Watch this video, subscribe. There are ways to protect against these harmful EMFs and you can read more about it here: http://naturesfrequencies.com/fixmyhealth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.