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Trudeau's Relentless Tyranny: How Canada's Charter of Rights Protects the Trucker Convoy and Their Peaceful Protest
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70 views • February 11, 2022
Definition of Tyranny:
A) a nation under cruel and oppressive government.
B) cruel, unreasonable, or arbitrary use of power or control.
Brian Peckford is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit that claims the federal governments COVID-19 vaccine requirement for air travel is unconstitutional and infringes on all Canadians charter rights.
Justin Trudeau has recently said that he does not care if Covid restrictions violate Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Lately he is like a possessed Demon with his attitude about anyone who questions his authority. Former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford (also the last living member who helped draft the 1982 Charter) has launched a lawsuit to the draconian measures that Trudeau used against millions of Canadians to persue his radical agenda. The Charter of Rights and Freedoms are not to be disrespected during a Pandemic and what Trudeau is doing to Canada - presently - is worthy of treason. The tyrant must bbe stopped and hopefully Peckford's challenge will stop him dead in his tracks.
#CharterofRights #BrianPickford #CovidTyranny
Related link:
https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/former-newfoundland-premier-sues-feds-over-vaccine-mandate-for-travel-5023202
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A) a nation under cruel and oppressive government.
B) cruel, unreasonable, or arbitrary use of power or control.
Brian Peckford is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit that claims the federal governments COVID-19 vaccine requirement for air travel is unconstitutional and infringes on all Canadians charter rights.
Justin Trudeau has recently said that he does not care if Covid restrictions violate Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Lately he is like a possessed Demon with his attitude about anyone who questions his authority. Former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford (also the last living member who helped draft the 1982 Charter) has launched a lawsuit to the draconian measures that Trudeau used against millions of Canadians to persue his radical agenda. The Charter of Rights and Freedoms are not to be disrespected during a Pandemic and what Trudeau is doing to Canada - presently - is worthy of treason. The tyrant must bbe stopped and hopefully Peckford's challenge will stop him dead in his tracks.
#CharterofRights #BrianPickford #CovidTyranny
Related link:
https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/former-newfoundland-premier-sues-feds-over-vaccine-mandate-for-travel-5023202
Related videos:
Ottawa Police Quitting, Taking Leave Over Handling of the Protest - Freedom Convoy 2022
Clyde Do something YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8hQ1NdHTdQ
Calgary Police Nick Motyka: Politicians Using Ottawa Cops as Hired Goons
RebelNews YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SY4j8n0Vs6Q&;t=17s
Calgary Police Nick Motyka Speaks | IrnieracingNews February 9, 2022
Marcel Irnie youTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PA1nvnVrbg0
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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