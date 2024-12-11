© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Net Zero fail: Storm Darragh has reduced the UK's largest solar farm into a pile of debris, leaving thousands of homes without power, once again highlighting the inability of "green" energy infrastructure to withstand... the weather. 🤡
And yet your so-called leaders are still marching full steam ahead with their plans to make the entire energy grid dependent on this inefficient, intermittent and recklessly fragile technology. 🤡
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
