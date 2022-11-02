Leaked Docs PROVE DHS Instructed Big Tech on Censorship

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Nov 2, 2022Be the first to see my Comedy Special at https://pleasecensorthis.locals.com Get the Shirt I'm Wearing Here - https://bit.ly/3SVbbZl See my LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/tour Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme In this video I react to a bombshell report about the DHS and their collusion with big tech to censor Americans. Article I am referencing - https://theintercept.com/2022/10/31/s... Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here: https://apple.co/3fFTbPC Connect with me at: http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP http://www.AwakenWithJP.com https://rumble.com/AwakenWithJP