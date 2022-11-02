Create New Account
Leaked Docs PROVE DHS Instructed Big Tech on Censorship
What is happening
Published 21 days ago
Nov 2, 2022Be the first to see my Comedy Special at https://pleasecensorthis.locals.com Get the Shirt I'm Wearing Here - https://bit.ly/3SVbbZl See my LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/tour Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme In this video I react to a bombshell report about the DHS and their collusion with big tech to censor Americans. Article I am referencing - https://theintercept.com/2022/10/31/s... Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here: https://apple.co/3fFTbPC Connect with me at: http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP http://www.AwakenWithJP.com https://rumble.com/AwakenWithJP



censorshipfacebookbig techinjurytwitterdhs2020 electionafghanistanfreedom of speechpublisherplatformprovepfizeramerican governmentplandemiccovid vaccinekill shotinstructedleaked docs

