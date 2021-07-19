Biden Tells Social Media Who Must Be 'Cancelled'

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In a stunning admission, a White House Spokesperson said last week that the US Administration is instructing social media companies which posts must be taken down. Is the First Amendment fully dead? Plus today: The 'woke' Olympics, Covid suicides, and why are we shipping millions of jabs overseas?
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