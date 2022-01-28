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David Icke Speaks About The Covid Scam And States That There Is No Isolated Covid-19 Virus
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3254 views • January 28, 2022
David Icke goes into all the details surrounding the Covid-19 virus issue and how it was used for the greatest scam in world history and he also talks about vaccines.
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