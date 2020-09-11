© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Katy Perry: High Priestess of Imbolc and Brigid, goddess of fire (#4) Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
393 views • September 11, 2020
The most-watched and acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime show ever featured a magic ritual celebration of the transit of Venus AND the entire show celebrated a Wiccan High Sabbat.
In connection with my study of the halftime show's many layers of ritual magick there were two affirming signs received, both of which came in the perfectly timed fashion that has characterized so many other signs we've received. The first involved a pair of constellations, Leo and its decan, Hydra, and the other involved Katy Perry's identification as a witch.
This video is #4 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#transitvenus
This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HWgVy4kdhe7o/
https://youtu.be/zWgs62_vjyU
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
In connection with my study of the halftime show's many layers of ritual magick there were two affirming signs received, both of which came in the perfectly timed fashion that has characterized so many other signs we've received. The first involved a pair of constellations, Leo and its decan, Hydra, and the other involved Katy Perry's identification as a witch.
This video is #4 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#transitvenus
This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HWgVy4kdhe7o/
https://youtu.be/zWgs62_vjyU
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.