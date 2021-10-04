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Michelle XX: The Real Satanic Catholic Church [04.10.2021]
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34 views • October 04, 2021
The Crimes of the Catholic Church cry out for justice.
Children have been harmed and the Church systematically covered it up.
932 Views oct 4, 2021
Michelle XX
2.74K subscribers
https://youtu.be/65d0GMWOZjg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
Children have been harmed and the Church systematically covered it up.
932 Views oct 4, 2021
Michelle XX
2.74K subscribers
https://youtu.be/65d0GMWOZjg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
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