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Lettuce grown into a vertical plastic tower!
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290 views • April 02, 2022
Greek farmer demonstrates how to easily construct a PVC tube for fast vertical level growing organic lettuce at home. Plants are conveniently watered from the top opening. Ash is placed at the pot edges to prevent snails from entering.
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