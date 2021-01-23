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YouTube Censors Comments FOR Chinese Communist Government The Cold War Against USA + 1st Amendment
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0 view • January 23, 2021
YouTube has been Censoring Comments the Chinese Communist Government finds derisive, as China invades the United States via the net and cold war ways. 1st Amendment as the Chinese see it.
#censorship #firstamendment #china
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#censorship #firstamendment #china
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