The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "When No One Would Survive" Nuclear Weapons History & FINAL DESTINY!

Taking up where all other shows leave off, Sid Canoe always offers a much more precise view of The Time of the End as revealed in Scripture with "the only true narrative". There is great hope for all mankind! Enjoy the history of nuclear proliferation vs. how it all ends in the Bible. Enjoy this audio redux of a deserving episode where we first see China and Russia showing off their nukes to each other on the world stage. THIS EPISODE: "WHEN NO ONE WOULD SURVIVE" was broadcast live on KGHP FM on 7/19/2000. Edited for time.





Welcome to "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe", a unique live radio broadcast. The show originally aired from 1999 through 2000 on KGHP 89.3, 89.9 and 104.5 FM "the three sticks out in the sticks of the Gig Harbor Peninsula", Washington State USA.





Each week the show takes you on a new adventure through theater of the mind, visiting different places and ideas. The show host, "Sid Canoe, the guy with the Utopian view" offers a patient, sometimes whimsical delivery over roots reggae dub that pulses throughout the show with some comedy bits thrown in to keep some heavy subject matter light. The result is relaxing, informative and entertaining. Audio clips of Homer Simpson calls it, "infotainment" and Jim Carrey introduces the host as "Gotham's cleverest carbon based life form!" Sid Canoe's insightful narratives sound lyrical over heavy dub sounds. It's biblical but not preachy, factual yet fun. Ride along in the flying canoe for another adventure!









"The just shall live by faith." Heb. 10:38