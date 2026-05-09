Pro-Ukrainian social media outlets claim that kamikaze drones launched by Ukrainian armed forces struck Grozny the capital of Chechnya on the morning of May 8. The city, home to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was attacked by the Kiev regime during a ceasefire in effect from May 8–10, 2026, following the 81st Victory Day celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 81st anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. Ukrainian media outlets circulated a footage showing an Aeroprakt A-22 long-range drone in the skies over Grozny, having flown approximately 900 km from Ukrainian-controlled territory. One drone was confirmed to be heading toward the FSB building in Grozny but missed its target and landed near a store at the intersection with Visaitov Street—likely shot down. Eyewitnesses reported smoke near Isaev Street, the location of the FSB district office in Znamenskoye, Nadterechny District. Several explosions and gunfire were reported starting at 5:30 a.m., and sirens were heard in the city center. Other impacts were reported on H. Isaev Avenue, the Train Station of Grozny. There has been no official comment as of yet.

Ukrainian claim that in the past few hours, Grozny, Rostov, Perm, and Yaroslavl have come under attack. Additionally, Ukraine continues to launch suicide drones toward Moscow. According to the Russian Foreign Minister during a commemorative ceremony at the Russian Foreign Ministry on the same day, he stated, “I want to say with complete honesty and full responsibility: if what the resurgent Nazis in the West are doing through Ukraine continues now, there will be no mercy for them,” said Sergey Lavrov. It is worth noting that President Vladimir Putin has warned that any provocation by Zelensky regime to disrupt Victory Day celebrations will be met with a painful blow to central Ukraine, warning people to leave Kyiv immediately. Today, massive traffic jams are blocking exit routes as people flee the capital en masse ahead of May 9. “We don’t have any bunkers,” said a person in a video.

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