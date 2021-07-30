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The Vaccinated No Longer Have Human Rights - Videos - VidMaxcom.mp4.mp4'
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390 views • July 30, 2021
This may be shocking for some, but as I listened to it he made a lot of sense. There are hidden issues with this jab that many do not know. On another slightly different message; already in a few cases, vaccinated people are being banned from shops! Wasn't the idea of this jab so people could go back to living their lives like they used to? So, much for that theory.
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