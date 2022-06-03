COVID SYMPTOMS ARE ACTUALY RADIATION POISONING! -TIME TO CLOSE ALL 5G WEAPONIZED SYSTEMS DOWN - ITS NOT FOR YOUR INTERNET ITS TO GET INTO YOUR BRAINWAVES AND TO DESTROY BLOOD CELLS - DO YOUR RESEARCH!

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DR RASHID BUTAR - EVERYBODY NEEDS TO HEAR THIS NOW! - https://www.brighteon.com/116f5a53-d481-483e-b317-f0c1bd6e6340
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THE PEOPLE KNOW 5G IS A KILLER WEAPON! - TEAR THE MASTS DOWN - https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPCpOMMbDsWu/
DR BRYAN ARDIS - GMO PARTICLES - https://www.brighteon.com/1d795776-15bd-4fd8-9841-52c5ba776fc9
MRNA FALSE LIGHT OF LUCIFERASE AND COV19 MRNA TESTING - https://www.brighteon.com/665c286e-d34c-4e32-8a3b-3642781b7d14
THE TURKS KNOW! EVERGREEN GLOBALIST PLAN EXPOSED ON TURKISH TV - https://www.brighteon.com/4c9ae5c0-40b7-48f1-b4f1-681a2620287e