River Dance by Mikael Lund

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I created this video because I love and adore Water and the Water Spirit flowing in my veins, is dancing, whenever I am surrounded by the Living essence of Life as our shared Creator made it to sustain his Creation, the very foundation of our short lives.
Drink living water, if you like to live.