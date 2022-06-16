Journalists Come Under Ukraine Artillery Fire In Donetsk Suburb. - Patrick Lancaster 061522

Journalists Come Under Ukraine Artillery Fire In Donetsk Suburb⚡️📣

This video is from Independent Journalist in the Donbass, Patrick Lancaster. His YT channel, same name.

With Today being another day of Attacks On Donetsk and the surrounding areas Journalists were racing to many shelling sites. Our team, myself & journalist Alexander Sheremet, filmed many homes and the Makiivka Chemical plant hit by artillery and/or mortar fire. After we reported at several civilian areas we went to Vostochnie Makiivka which was actively being shelled. At least 30 shells rained down all around me and journalist Alexander Sheremet while we were there. Many homes were damaged but we were able to report and made it to safety back in Donetsk. This is our report while under shelling. Our full extended report with the chemical plant and the many destroyed homes is in-process and as always will have full English and Russian translated Subtitles. We show you what the mainstream media won't.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nl5WWmKgCaQ&feature=youtu.be We are very interested in what you think so please say what you think under this. In addition, you can support our journalism by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday