Kuwait is fighting fires at the Mina Al-Ahmad & Mina Abdullah oil refineries after they became targets of Iranian strikes

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Kuwait is fighting fires at the Mina Al-Ahmad and Mina Abdullah oil refineries after they became targets of Iranian strikes.
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The Pearl gas-to-liquid fuel plant of the British company Shell in Qatar was damaged as a result of Iranian strikes, Reuters reported.
The American press reports that a British military group is heading to Florida to help develop plans for the resumption of operations in the Strait of Hormuz.