NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/22/2022
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published 2 months ago |

The leftists/socialists in this country care nothing for the facts, only their warped agenda's. UN-Rep Rashida Tlaib is a good part of today's episode because she wants the banks to stop funding oil NOW. And the bank CEO said it would cause "hell for America" to which Tlaib lost it.

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american way

