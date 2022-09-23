NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/22/2022

The leftists/socialists in this country care nothing for the facts, only their warped agenda's. UN-Rep Rashida Tlaib is a good part of today's episode because she wants the banks to stop funding oil NOW. And the bank CEO said it would cause "hell for America" to which Tlaib lost it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.