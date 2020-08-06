BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Who is David Eells - UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries
Unleavened Bread Ministries
Unleavened Bread Ministries
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • August 06, 2020
Who is David Eells of UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries?
Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏
"Is it really not important who we are, it's important who Jesus is"! David Eells

Be sure to get your spiritual food! Study to Show Yourselves Approved! Mine for Gems in God's Word! Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus! Climb Mt. Zion!🌄

Join David Eells as he gives his testimony and explains how 1 Corinthians 1:28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God has chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to naught things that qualify him to the position given to him by God. Be encouraged, as
we get to know how Jesus transformed his life!

Like in the days of Jesus, who was and is the stone which the builders rejected, the Pharisees and the Sadducees of our day (religious men) still reject the idea that one can be used by God without formal education...

Please Listen and get to know the author of Sovereign God David Eells and learn what qualifies true men of God according to scripture!

(Read David's testimony at https://ubm1.org/?page=foundation )

✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!

📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs

✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1

🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/

📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks

🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Keywords
jesus christbible studychristianitydavid eells unleavened breaddavid eellsunleavened bread ministriesdavid eells ubmdavid eells youtubesovereign god david eellsubm david eellshidden manna david eellswho is david eellsdavid eells teachingsubm unleavened bread minstriesmanchild bride david eellschristian testimoniesthe stone which the builders rejectedhumility leads to victory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Lawsuit Seeks to Block ICE Policy Withholding Detainee Locations

Lawsuit Seeks to Block ICE Policy Withholding Detainee Locations

Douglas Harrington
Kim Jong Un Calls for &#8220;World&#8217;s Strongest Armed Forces&#8221; After Sister&#8217;s Border Warning

Kim Jong Un Calls for “World’s Strongest Armed Forces” After Sister’s Border Warning

Garrison Vance
Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Douglas Harrington
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Morgan S. Verity
Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy