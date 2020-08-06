© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who is David Eells - UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • August 06, 2020
Who is David Eells of UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries?
Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏
"Is it really not important who we are, it's important who Jesus is"! David Eells
Be sure to get your spiritual food! Study to Show Yourselves Approved! Mine for Gems in God's Word! Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus! Climb Mt. Zion!🌄
Join David Eells as he gives his testimony and explains how 1 Corinthians 1:28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God has chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to naught things that qualify him to the position given to him by God. Be encouraged, as
we get to know how Jesus transformed his life!
Like in the days of Jesus, who was and is the stone which the builders rejected, the Pharisees and the Sadducees of our day (religious men) still reject the idea that one can be used by God without formal education...
Please Listen and get to know the author of Sovereign God David Eells and learn what qualifies true men of God according to scripture!
(Read David's testimony at https://ubm1.org/?page=foundation )
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏
"Is it really not important who we are, it's important who Jesus is"! David Eells
Be sure to get your spiritual food! Study to Show Yourselves Approved! Mine for Gems in God's Word! Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus! Climb Mt. Zion!🌄
Join David Eells as he gives his testimony and explains how 1 Corinthians 1:28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God has chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to naught things that qualify him to the position given to him by God. Be encouraged, as
we get to know how Jesus transformed his life!
Like in the days of Jesus, who was and is the stone which the builders rejected, the Pharisees and the Sadducees of our day (religious men) still reject the idea that one can be used by God without formal education...
Please Listen and get to know the author of Sovereign God David Eells and learn what qualifies true men of God according to scripture!
(Read David's testimony at https://ubm1.org/?page=foundation )
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Keywords
jesus christbible studychristianitydavid eells unleavened breaddavid eellsunleavened bread ministriesdavid eells ubmdavid eells youtubesovereign god david eellsubm david eellshidden manna david eellswho is david eellsdavid eells teachingsubm unleavened bread minstriesmanchild bride david eellschristian testimoniesthe stone which the builders rejectedhumility leads to victory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.