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Under the Wire - Huge Updates on COVID and the AVN's Court Case
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120 views • May 01, 2022
I am unable to livestream to the AVN’s Facebook page right now. In fact, Fakebook is telling me that the page is at risk of being unpublished because it tells too much of the truth.
So for now, I am going to try livestreaming Under the Wire tonight from my personal page and also from Odysee. I will be uploading tomorrow to Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon and the podcast platforms.
Of course, going live without an audience is no fun at all! So please help by sharing this widely and if you are not yet a friend on my page - @meryl.dorey - send me through a friend request by 7 PM AEST and I will add you so you can both watch and share.
Here are the links to the other places where you can watch. We are also on Dlive but I have no idea how to find it there. If you can help, that would be great. I think we're on Twitch too but again, I have no idea how to find it. HELP! 🙂
Videos:
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AVNChoice
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bZVrKaUp89vT/
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@AVN_VaccinationChoice:8
Podcasts - https://anchor.fm/under-the-wire
Thanks so much,
Meryl
So for now, I am going to try livestreaming Under the Wire tonight from my personal page and also from Odysee. I will be uploading tomorrow to Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon and the podcast platforms.
Of course, going live without an audience is no fun at all! So please help by sharing this widely and if you are not yet a friend on my page - @meryl.dorey - send me through a friend request by 7 PM AEST and I will add you so you can both watch and share.
Here are the links to the other places where you can watch. We are also on Dlive but I have no idea how to find it there. If you can help, that would be great. I think we're on Twitch too but again, I have no idea how to find it. HELP! 🙂
Videos:
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AVNChoice
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bZVrKaUp89vT/
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@AVN_VaccinationChoice:8
Podcasts - https://anchor.fm/under-the-wire
Thanks so much,
Meryl
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