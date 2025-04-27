© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk’s Grok AI debates Mike Adams on this:
The COGNITION RACE: The effort to dwarf human cognition with machine cognition through depopulation and extermination!
Watch Mike Adams’ original podcast here:
https://www.brighteon.com/52b8e017-7c82-4c54-8b5f-60d0fe32b72f
____________________________________
All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).
____________________________________