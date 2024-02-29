Create New Account
IN FOCUS: George Soros & Censorship in an Election Year with Dennis Prager - OAN
Published 17 hours ago

Tonight IN FOCUS... Communist billionaire George Soros is set to buy 220 radio stations, coincidentally just in time for the 2024 election. Also, Hunter Biden sits for his long awaited deposition on the impeachment inquiry. Plus, do you know which state is home to the first 'carless' community in America? And Dr. Jeff Barke joins to discuss why minerals and nutrients are being processed out of perfectly good whole foods.


current eventsnewspolitics

