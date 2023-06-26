Brother Canada Screws over it's Customers

I was using toner from LD Products for a couple of years, an update came down and the Printer screen started showing open the cover and install toner. So I took the LD Toner out, put my old Brother toner in, and it fired right up. I then put the old LD toner and it showed the same error message. I say screw them if I want to use another toner than what Brother Canada sells, I should be able to without Brother sending an update blocking me from doing that
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.