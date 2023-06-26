Brother Canada Screws over it's Customers

I was using toner from LD Products for a couple of years, an update came down and the Printer screen started showing open the cover and install toner. So I took the LD Toner out, put my old Brother toner in, and it fired right up. I then put the old LD toner and it showed the same error message. I say screw them if I want to use another toner than what Brother Canada sells, I should be able to without Brother sending an update blocking me from doing that

