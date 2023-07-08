Create New Account
The Conspiracy 🧿 Realist Junky Book Club📚
Conspiracy Realist Junky📚Club
Published Saturday

An Introduction as I am Hosting the "Conspiracy Realist Junky Book Club," and will be doing reviews here such as NEW RELEASES like: 

"The Dream," by David Icke.

"The Great Awakening" by Alex Jones with Kent Heckenlively

...and many others. You will have a chance to do a much deeper dive in our private community where we will meet LIVE over Zoho (like Zoom) where will discuss these topics in depth as we cover two chapters per week and get a deeper comprehension and share our insights, obstacles, challenges and ways we can change for better. More information to be continued.

